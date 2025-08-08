Bard Associates Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Red Violet worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 206,650.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 3,125.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Red Violet by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Red Violet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $42.44 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $592.46 million, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

