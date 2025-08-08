VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Cut by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,101,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.48.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

