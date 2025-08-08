Bard Associates Inc. Sells 15,675 Shares of Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.92% of Dolphin Digital Media worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dolphin Digital Media Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.09 on Friday. Dolphin Digital Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Dolphin Digital Media had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

About Dolphin Digital Media

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

