AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $6.87 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.11 and a 12-month high of $282.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

