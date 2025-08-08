Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 144.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $297.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

