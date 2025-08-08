New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) vs. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Critical Contrast

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RadNet and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 3 3 3.50 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 0.00

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RadNet and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -1.73% 1.41% 0.48% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

RadNet has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadNet and New York Health Care”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.87 billion 2.11 $2.79 million ($0.43) -122.16 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Summary

RadNet beats New York Health Care on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

