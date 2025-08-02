Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.41% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,122,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

