10,485 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

