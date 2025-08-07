M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading 5.8% Higher – What’s Next?

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

M3 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

