A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 333,400 shares, agrowthof53.2% from the June 30th total of 217,600 shares. Currently,2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently,2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AZ opened at $9.68 on Thursday. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 321.32% and a negative return on equity of 256.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

