Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $236.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average is $211.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $250.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

