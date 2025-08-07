Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, anincreaseof123.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Air T Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

