Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, anincreaseof123.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Air T Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.
About Air T
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.