Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PET. Barclays lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Shares of PET stock opened at C$36.29 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$22.53 and a 1 year high of C$36.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

