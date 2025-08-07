Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,673.70. This trade represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.