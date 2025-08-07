First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Upgraded by ATB Capital to Outperform Rating

ATB Capital upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$47.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AG opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.46. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.23 and a 12 month high of C$12.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

