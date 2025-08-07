First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Upgraded by ATB Capital to Outperform Rating

ATB Capital upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$47.00.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AG
First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.1%
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.