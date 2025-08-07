Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 953 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,744.72. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,825,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

