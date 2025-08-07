Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 841 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 18.1%

VSGX opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

