Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 46,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $181.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $185.13. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

