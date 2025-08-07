Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 18,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc. will post -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
