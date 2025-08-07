Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 18,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 4.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc. will post -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

