Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,880% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Shangri-La Asia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.2572 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Shangri-La Asia’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

