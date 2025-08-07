ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.