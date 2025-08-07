PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,946 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
TTWO opened at $227.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
