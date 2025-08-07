Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,532 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.