Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of FNF opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

