WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 447,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 83,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

WEG Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

