Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Payoneer Global by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,779,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,449 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,065.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,146,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,769 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

