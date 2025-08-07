Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $100.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

