US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3%

SIGI stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,074.75. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. This represents a 8.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

