BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Truist Financial Analysts

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been given a $145.00 price target by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.37.

BWXT opened at $178.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

