12,417 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

