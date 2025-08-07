Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after buying an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,882,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $57,068,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.46 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 26,426 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $6,752,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,402,664.48. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,016 shares of company stock worth $13,514,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

