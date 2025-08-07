Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) received a $18.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.71. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,185,796.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,231.30. The trade was a 87.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,386 shares of company stock worth $2,900,718. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

