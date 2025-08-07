Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $577.00 to $643.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.73.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.3%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
