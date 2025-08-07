Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 49,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

