US Bancorp DE Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.