Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,642,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 944,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 660.0%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

