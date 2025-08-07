Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 946,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 243,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRPHF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

