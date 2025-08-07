Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.6364.

A number of research analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

