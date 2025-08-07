Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, agrowthof129.8% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SMRI stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.