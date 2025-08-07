TD Cowen Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $425.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $355.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.18.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $387.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.16. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.