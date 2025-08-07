AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.33.

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Veritas upgraded AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Up 0.9%

AltaGas Announces Dividend

ALA opened at C$41.16 on Thursday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.