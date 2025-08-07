Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $9.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.3%

Newell Brands stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands



Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

