Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Prothena has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prothena by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Prothena by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 15.1% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

