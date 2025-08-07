India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,900 shares, anincreaseof131.9% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

India Internet ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA INQQ opened at $15.52 on Thursday. India Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On India Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in India Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Internet ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of India Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of India Internet ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of India Internet ETF by 1,580.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 243,153 shares in the last quarter.

About India Internet ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

