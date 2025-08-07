Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.7917.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kenvue by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,864,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its position in Kenvue by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 244,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Kenvue has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

