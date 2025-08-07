BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.1739.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

