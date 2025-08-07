Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 485 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $169.20 and a 52 week high of $213.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

