Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,926 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MSI opened at $442.40 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

