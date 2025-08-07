Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $4,750,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,650,000 after buying an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

