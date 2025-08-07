Reviewing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -106.70% -82.18% Mersana Therapeutics -217.63% -990.16% -48.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 767.35%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,840.30%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.94 million ($0.76) -1.29 Mersana Therapeutics $40.50 million 0.83 -$69.19 million ($14.75) -0.45

Chemomab Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Ares Trading S.A., Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

